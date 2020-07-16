|
MASSEY Marian Passed away peacefully
on 7th July 2020, aged 86 years,
loving wife of Eric (deceased),
dearly loved mother of
Andrew and Lindsey,
mother in law of Paul,
sister of Eileen.
Will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Funeral service took place at
St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham
on 14th July.
Donations if so desired may be sent for Blue Skies Hospital Fund
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquires to
Mark F H Rae, 11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1QS,
Tel 01253 789000.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 16, 2020