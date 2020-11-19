Home

Horne (Marion) Peacefully at the Hamptons Care Centre, Lytham St Annes, on Friday November 6th, 2020. Marion, aged 89 years. Beloved Wife of the late Raymond; treasured Mother of Jackie and Mother in Law of Glen, dearly loved Grandma of Catriona and a much loved Sister; Sister in Law; Auntie and a dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held on Monday 23rd November 2020 at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12.00. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if desired may be sent for the 'Scottish Cot Death Trust' or 'The British Heart Foundation' c/o J & A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes. FY8 1AH Tel: 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 19, 2020
