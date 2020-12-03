|
HORNE Marion Jackie, Glen and family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to relatives and friends for their flowers and kind messages of sympathy along with charitable donations in
memory of Marion.
A special note of thanks goes to the staff at The Hamptons Care Centre, Lytham St Annes for their excellent standard of care given to Marion throughout her stay.
Thanks and appreciation goes to Rev Jim Williams of St Annes United Reformed Church for conducting an excellent service of remembrance for Marion and also to Paul Beckett and staff of J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Lytham St Annes for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 3, 2020