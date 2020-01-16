Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horsfield & Family Funerals
Rose Court Funeral Home
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire FY82AT
01253 781011
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Sneath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Sneath

Notice Condolences

Marion Sneath Notice
SNEATH Marion Hay Armstrong On January 14th, 2020,
passed away peacefully in
Villa Rose Care Home,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late David,
much loved mum to
Pamela, Colin and Fiona,
dear mother in law of Jon,
Emma and David and treasured granny to Charlotte, Joanna, Lauren, Isabel, Cameron,
Jade and Joshua.
'Sadly missed'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Thursday
January 23rd at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent for
Alzheimer's Research
c/o and all further
enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -