|
|
|
SNEATH Marion Hay Armstrong On January 14th, 2020,
passed away peacefully in
Villa Rose Care Home,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late David,
much loved mum to
Pamela, Colin and Fiona,
dear mother in law of Jon,
Emma and David and treasured granny to Charlotte, Joanna, Lauren, Isabel, Cameron,
Jade and Joshua.
'Sadly missed'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Thursday
January 23rd at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent for
Alzheimer's Research
c/o and all further
enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 16, 2020