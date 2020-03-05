|
|
|
ASHWORTH Marjorie Peacefully, and with her family
by her side, on Sunday
23rd February 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital, formerly of Lytham, Marjorie, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late James, a much loved mum of Susan, dear mother-in-law of David and a devoted grandma
of Louise.
Marjorie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
A Service and cremation will be held at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn on Thursday
19th March 2020 at 11.30am.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Broomfield Place, Witton.
Family flowers only or, if so desired, donations may be made in memory
of Marjorie to Diabetes UK c/o
The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned)
Broomfield Place, Blackburn,
BB2 1XF.
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 5, 2020