|
|
|
DOWLING Marlene Millicent JP DL Sadly passed away at
Brooklands House Rest Home, Lytham, aged 84 years.
Beloved and loving wife to the
late Vic, dearly loved mum to Marcus and Cathy, mother in law to Christine and Martin,
Grandma/ Nanny to Alex, Jenny, Emma and Jamie and Great Grandma to William and Zachary.
Marlene was a much
loved member of the local community who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service for Marlene will take place on Monday 6th July, 2pm at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Please note, family only may
attend the service at this time.
A memorial service will
be arranged for Marlene
at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers can be made
to "Alzheimer's Society"
c/o and all further
enquiries please to
J&A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH
01253 735423
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 2, 2020