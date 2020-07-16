|
|
|
EDGAR Mary
("Maisie") Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Delaheys Nursing Home, St Annes, on Sunday
July 5th 2020, aged 95.
Beloved wife of the late
Dr Alexander Edgar, dearly loved mother of Rosemary (RIP), Donald and Gavin, mother-in-law of Michael, Tracy and
Lesley, and grandmother of Bronwen, Lewis and Keziah.
Maisie will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, St Annes, on Friday July 24th at 11.30am followed by a private committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Please note that due to current restrictions, only close family and friends may attend the service.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in Maisie's memory to the
British Heart Foundation or
Trinity Hospice, either directly or via Woodlands Funerals,
90 Woodlands Road, Ansdell,
FY8 1DA. Tel. 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 16, 2020