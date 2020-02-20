|
Jones Mary
(formerly Jewison) On Sunday February 9th, 2020, Mary in her 103rd year, passed away peacefully at Freckleton Lodge Residential Home.
Loving mother of Denise and William, dear grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service and cremation
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Thursday February 20th
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Freckleton Lodge.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 20, 2020