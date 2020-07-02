|
WEBBER Mary Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 23 June 2020,
Mary, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Derek
and a much loved mum, sister, gran, great gran and
great great gran.
She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be sent for
"The British Heart Foundation"
c/o Roland L Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors,
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 2, 2020