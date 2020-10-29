|
|
|
O'CONNELL Maureen
(Mo) Pray for the repose of the soul
of Mo aged 86 years, who
strengthened by the Sacraments
of the Holy Church,
died peacefully on 22nd October 2020
at her home in St. Annes
with her daughters by her side.
Beloved wife of the late John,
Much loved mum of
Theresa, Mia and Camilla,
loving mother in law of Steve,
Andy and Simon, dearly loved nanna of all her treasured grandchildren,
great nanna of Oscar and dear
sister in law of Tom Carter.
Mo is loved by all her family
and many friends
Mo's Requiem Mass was celebrated at
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Catholic Church
on 27th October and after
was buried with her
husband John at Lytham Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Mo
may be sent to Trinity Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 29, 2020