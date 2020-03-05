Home

JACKSON Maurice On February 25th, 2020,
suddenly at his home
in St Annes-on-Sea,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gladys, loving mother of David and a cherished grandfather
and great grandfather.
'Will be sadly missed.'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 17th March
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent for Cancer Research UK
c/o and all further
enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 5, 2020
