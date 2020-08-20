|
|
|
Briers Michael John Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 11th August,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband to Michele,
loving father to Sarah and Dani, special G'pa to Jessica, Liam and Edward, and big brother to Liz, Richard, Philip, Pat, Sue
and the late Peter.
Mike will be sadly missed by all his family and his many friends.
On Tuesday 1st September, the funeral will pass along Lytham Green to arrive at St. Paul's Church at 11.30am, followed by the crematorium.
Join us via:
https://youtu.be/PX6KvYyLOEQ
Any personal messages to Mike will be gratefully received by the Funeral Director.
Family flowers only please, and donations if so desired to the RNLI.
All enquiries and messages to: Mark F. H. Rae Funeral Director,
11 Wood Street, Lytham St. Anne's, Lancashire. FY8 1QS.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 20, 2020