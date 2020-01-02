|
|
|
CARTMELL Michael Peacefully on 17th December 2019,
Lytham born and bred,
Mick, aged 82 years of Freckleton.
Beloved husband of Betty,
much loved dad of Elaine
and loving grandad of Thomas.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 12.00.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 2, 2020