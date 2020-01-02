Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Michael Cartmell Notice
CARTMELL Michael Peacefully on 17th December 2019,
Lytham born and bred,
Mick, aged 82 years of Freckleton.
Beloved husband of Betty,
much loved dad of Elaine
and loving grandad of Thomas.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 12.00.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 2, 2020
