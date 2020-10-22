Home

Michael Livesey Notice
LIVESEY Michael
"Stuart" Peacefully in Blackpool
Victoria Hospital on Tuesday
October 6th 2020, aged 76 years.
A dear and devoted husband and greatly missed by his 3 children,
6 grandchildren and
great grandson.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Monday, October 26th at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Bank House Funeral Home, Lytham St. Annes, Tel: 720998
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 22, 2020
