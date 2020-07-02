|
|
|
ROBINSON Michael
(Mike) Mike passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on Sunday 28 June 2020, aged 79 years.
Devoted husband to Wil,
loving father to
Annemarie and Ryan.
Cherished grandad
to Noah and Grace.
He will be missed by the
Sequence Dancing Community and all his fellow players at
Lytham Green Drive Golf Club,
A Private Family Funeral Service will take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 9th July 2020.
Donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead
and Daughter, Funeral Directors, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 2, 2020