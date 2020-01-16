|
|
|
PLANT Nicky Peacefully on
January 3rd 2020 at
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool,
aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved sister
of Richard and Michael,
treasured Aunty to Mike and Alex, Dafydd, Ffion and Tomos.
"Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends."
Many thanks to all the carers at
One Fylde / Fylde Community Link
& also to doctors and nursing staff
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
for their care and attention.
Funeral service at Park Crematorium Chapel, Lytham on Friday, January 24th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to One Fylde c/o The Funeral Director,
Mark H F Rae 11 Wood Street,
St. Annes on Sea FY8 1QS,
Telephone 01253 789000.
