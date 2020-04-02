|
|
|
Harrison Pat of Taunton, formerly of St Albans Road, Post Office, Lytham St Annes, passed away at home with her family by her side after a long illness on the 14th of March 2020, aged 79 years. Pat will be greatly missed by her devoted husband John, daughters Janette & Katie, her grandchildren and great grandchildren along with all her other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Taunton Deane Crematorium on Friday the 3rd of April 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Pat if desired for the British Liver Trust may be left at the Crematorium or made online through the Quantock Funeral Services website or forwarded to: Quantock Funeral Services at
69 Staplegrove Road, Taunton, Somerset, TA1 1DG.
Telephone 01823 277938.
This service will be webcast live. Please contact the Funeral Director or visit our website for more details.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 2, 2020