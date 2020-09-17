|
|
|
ARMITAGE Patricia On Tuesday 9th September 2020, peacefully, whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of St. Annes, (formerly of Castleford), Pat, passed away, aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of the late Dennis,
a dearly loved mum of Paul, Julia and Glenn. Adored nana to Daniel, Lee, Lisa and Thomas. Much loved great nana Pat to Noah, Ava, George and Arthur.
Beloved mother-in-law to
Anne, Andy and Fran.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Pat wished to express her sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Victoria Hospital and all the staff at both Ansdell Medical Centre and Cohens Chemist of Whalley Place, St. Annes for all their care and attention over many years.
There will be a private
family interment at
Lytham Park Cemetery on
Friday 18th September.
Family flowers only, donations to Brian House Children's Hospice
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 17, 2020