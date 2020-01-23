|
|
|
DEARDEN Patricia Deirdre Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 11th January 2020, Deirdre, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harvey, loving mother of the twins Harvey and Guy and daughter Sally, treasured grandmother of eight and great grandmother of one.
"Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"R.N.L.I."
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 23, 2020