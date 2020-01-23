Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Dearden

Notice Condolences

Patricia Dearden Notice
DEARDEN Patricia Deirdre Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 11th January 2020, Deirdre, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harvey, loving mother of the twins Harvey and Guy and daughter Sally, treasured grandmother of eight and great grandmother of one.
"Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"R.N.L.I."
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -