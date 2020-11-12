|
|
|
MORRIS Patricia Olive On November 9th, 2020 peacefully in
St Georges Nursing Home,
aged 76 years
and of Lytham St Annes.
A dearly loved daughter,
mother, nana and sister.
Forever in our hearts. 'Rest in Peace'
Service at St Cuthberts Church, Lytham on
Friday November 20th at
12.30 p.m. prior to committal
at Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Due to current circumstances attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary
or MIND
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 12, 2020