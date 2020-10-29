|
|
|
SHUTTLEWORTH Patricia Ann Pat, aged 84 years,
died peacefully at home in
St Annes on 20th October 2020 with her family at her side.
The dearly loved wife of the late Peter (2016), loving mother of Philip, Deborah and Andrea and a devoted mother-in-law
and grandma.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd November 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
Covid restrictions on attendance apply. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, can be made in favour of
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 29, 2020