|
|
|
SUMNER Patrick
(Paddy) Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Paddy
who strengthened by the
Sacraments of Holy Church
died on 1st March 2020
aged 79 years of Lytham.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Paddy), much loved Dad of
Andrea and Christopher,
dear father-in-law of Iain
and loving grandpa of
Erin, Cian, Anya and Shay.
Paddy will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Reception into St. Peter's
Catholic Church, Lytham on Thursday 12th March at 6.30pm.
Requiem Mass on Friday
13th March at 10.30am followed
by burial at Saltcotes Cemetery, Lytham.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired
may be sent to British Heart Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 5, 2020