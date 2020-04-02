Home

Ramsden Paul Anthony Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital ITU
on Friday, 27th March 2020,
aged 80 years, as a result of
the corona virus.

The devoted and dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jacky, much loved father of Kurt
and Jayne, grandfather,
great-grandfather, uncle
and brother in law.

Paul was a kind and gentle person, loved and greatly respected
by many.

He'll be remembered with
great affection.

Private family funeral.

A Celebration of his Life
will be held at a later date, to which all will be very welcome.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be sent for
'Galloways Society for the Blind' c/o and all further
enquiries please to

Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 2, 2020
