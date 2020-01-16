Home

Woodlands Funerals Limited (Ansdell, Lytham St Annes)
90 Woodlands Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1DA
01253 732217
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Lytham
Peter Bamber Notice
Bamber (Peter Francis) Passed away unexpectedly at home on 27th December 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Dorothea, devoted father of Lisa and Anita and a proud Grandad of Jack, Emily, Jamie and Lilly.
Peter will be dearly missed
by all who knew him.
Requiem Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham, at 11am on Tuesday, 28th January to celebrate Peter's life, followed
by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
for North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Woodlands Funerals Limited, 01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 16, 2020
