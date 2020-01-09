Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Peter Quarmby

Peter Quarmby Notice
QUARMBY Peter Peter passed away on
23rd December 2019, aged 89
in The Manse, Kirkham,
to be re-united with
his beloved wife Joan.
Much loved dad to Steve, John and Dave, father-in-law to Penny and Karen and grandad to Holly, Matthew, Jack, Fiona and Alex.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Parkinson's UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020
