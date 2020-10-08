Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Simons

Notice Condolences

Philip Simons Notice
SIMONS Philip Edward John Peacefully on
Monday 28th September 2020, aged 89.
Much loved husband
of the late Aileen.
Philip will be greatly missed by his loving daughters Sian and Anna, sons-in-law James and Rob, grandchildren Tom and Laura and his very dear family and friends.
A private service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October with a fitting memorial to follow when restrictions allow.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
in memory of Philip to the
R.N.L.I.
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -