SIMONS Philip Edward John Peacefully on
Monday 28th September 2020, aged 89.
Much loved husband
of the late Aileen.
Philip will be greatly missed by his loving daughters Sian and Anna, sons-in-law James and Rob, grandchildren Tom and Laura and his very dear family and friends.
A private service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October with a fitting memorial to follow when restrictions allow.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
in memory of Philip to the
R.N.L.I.
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 8, 2020