Bamber Rachel Ellen On Thursday 27th August 2020,
suddenly but peacefully
in hospital, Ellen
aged 84 years
and of Kirkham.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Stanley,
loving mum of Sandra,
mother-in-law of Mike,
loving nana of Gareth
and Matthew and
great nana of Charlotte.
A private funeral service,
due to current restrictions, will take place on Wednesday 9th September at St John the Evangelist Lund followed by cremation at Lytham Park.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for 'Macmillan Cancer Support' c/o
address below.
All further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son 'Church View'
Mowbreck Lane, Wesham,
PR4 3HA Tel: 01772 682496
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 3, 2020