Lamb Raymond aged 88 years.
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 15th August 2020.
Loving Husband, Father,
Brother, Father in Law,
Uncle and Grandfather.

Will be sadly missed by all,
Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions,
the funeral services will be
by invite only. Family flowers only.
The family would welcome any donations for Action For Children c/o J & A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road,
Ansdell, Lytham St Annes,
FY8 1AH.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 27, 2020
