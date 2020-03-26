Home

CRUTCHLEY Reginald Arthur Aged 87, passed away peacefully on 9th March 2020 in Kingsbridge, South Devon.
Reg leaves a wife and daughter.
He lived in Freckleton from
1952 until 1991 and served as clerk to the Parish Council for a
number of years.
He was also a prominent member of the Freckleton Village Hall Committee and was also involved with the Freckleton Music Festival.
Private family funeral only.
Donations if desired to
Parkinsons UK c/o
John D Andrews & Savill
Funeral Service,
119 Fore Street, Kingsbridge,
TQ7 1AL. 01548 852997
(No cash to be donated)
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 26, 2020
