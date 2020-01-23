|
|
|
NIXON Rene Peacefully on 14th January 2020, Rene, aged 82 years, of Lytham.
Beloved wife of Brian, dearly
loved mum of Carol and Ian
and a much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Rene will be missed by all her family and friends.
Service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday
24th January at 11.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired may be sent
to Alzheimer's Society.
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW. Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 23, 2020