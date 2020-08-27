|
|
|
KIRK Roger Barrington On August 17th, 2020
peacefully in Victoria Hospital
aged 83 years
and of St Annes-on-Sea.
The dearly loved father of
David and Christine and
a loving grandad to
Hannah, Sam, Ellie and Toby.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family
in your thoughts on
Friday August 28th, 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, may be
sent for Diabetes UK
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 27, 2020