|
|
|
IDDESON Roland Victor Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 18th May 2020,
aged 88 years.
The loving husband to Dorothy
and much loved father of Anthony, also much loved Gramps.
"Roland will be greatly missed
by all family and friends".
Please keep Roland and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Wednesday 3rd June
at 1:30pm when they will be celebrating his life in a private family service. Family flowers
only please, donations if so
desired to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Bank House Funeral Home, Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes Tel : 720998
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 28, 2020