|
|
|
Iddeson Roland Victor The family of the late
Roland V. Iddeson wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and phone calls received during this sad time.
Special thanks to Trinity Hospice for their care, also the kindness shown to us during his stay with them, not forgetting all the
Carers & Nurses who came in throughout each day giving assistance and comfort.
Many thanks to
Reverend David Phillips for his comforting service and
D. Hollowell and Sons for their
kind and caring support
during this sad time.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 11, 2020