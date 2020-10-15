Home

SMITH Ropson College Haswell
"Bob" Passed away peacefully at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 22nd September,
aged 76 years.

Bob will be missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral Service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Friday 23rd October at 11am.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, can be
sent to RNIB in memory of Bob.

The service will be streamed live.

Co Op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 15, 2020
