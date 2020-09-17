|
|
|
BROWN ROSALIE MAY Rosalie passed away peacefully on September 9th aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Gwyn, loving Mother of Andrew, Howard, Anita and Caroline and
cherished Grandma to Jemma,
Ben, Owen, Oliver, William,
Lewis, Melissa and Imogen.
Rosalie will be sadly missed
by all her many friends and family
and all those who shared
Rosalie's last months at
Lytham Court Nursing Home.
Due to current restrictions,
only close family will be able to
attend the funeral,
which is to be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd September
at 12:30pm.
The Service will be streamed live.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory of Rosalie to RNLI Fundraising Branches, can be passed to Caroline or sent to RNLI Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Station, 121-123 South Promenade, St Annes FY8 1SJ
All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 17, 2020