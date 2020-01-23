|
|
|
BARNETT Rosalind Passed away suddenly
on January 4th, 2020, in
Victoria Hospital, of Kirkham,
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved wife of Maurice,
loving & devoted Mum of Kathryn, mother in law of Matthew, beloved sister and Auntie & much-loved Nanna of Beatrice Rose.
"She has left us broken hearted and will be sadly missed.
Forever in our hearts."
Funeral service and Interment at St Michael's Parish Church, Kirkham on Friday January 31st
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society and
or Parkinson's UK.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 23, 2020