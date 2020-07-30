|
SMITH Rosemary After a bravely fought illness, Rosemary passed away
peacefully on 13th July 2020.
Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Bill, caring and proud mum
of Peter, Ian and daughter in law Amanda. Cherished grandma (Pa) of Jack, Alex, Henry and Oliver. Sister in law, auntie and a friend to many. Rosemary will be sadly missed by her family and friends but leaves us with so many precious memories.
A private family funeral will take place on Friday 31 July 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations will be split between 'R.N.L.I., British Heart Foundation and National Children's Home' c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 30, 2020