Rhys-Jones Ruth Helen Died peacefully and gently on 21st April 2020.
She was the beloved sister of Jean and brother in law John.
Ruth was the dearly loved auntie of Helen, Rachel and Michael and
a treasured great auntie of Roxanne, Carlotta, Byron and Elise.
Ruth was a much loved friend to
many and will be remembered with great affection by all
who knew her.
Her funeral took place on Wednesday 29th April at 3.30pm.
Please remember her in your prayers. Ruth is now at peace surrounded by love.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 30, 2020