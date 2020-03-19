Home

Hargreaves Shirley 18th March 2019
Mummy, you're still the love of my life and always will be;
my happiness, my soulmate,
we were each other's worlds
and I miss you so much.
Miss our life together, so blessed to call you mine, so lost without you.
It was always going to be too soon.
Thank you for wonderful, selfless
you. Keeping you snuggled up in
my heart always, you live on
2AS1 4EVA.
'Love you darling', I adore you,
Your little Lou xxx
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 19, 2020
