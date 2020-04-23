|
|
|
SHIPSTON Shirley Fraser On April 19th 2020,
peacefully in
The Royal Rest Home,
aged 85 years,
and of St Annes-on-Sea.
The dearly loved wife of Eric,
loving mother of Susan, Michael, Yasmine and Peter, and a treasured grandma
and great grandma.
"Will be sadly missed"
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family in your thoughts and prayers
on Friday 1st May 2020.
Flowers and all further enquiries to Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 23, 2020