WIGNALL (née Rawnsley)
Shirley (Winifred) Passed away peacefully on 21st September 2020 aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
much loved Mum of
Janis, Philip and Mark,
dear Mother-in-law of Julie and Hannah, loving Nana Nut to
Sam and Lucy and
very much loved by Amy.
Also recognising,
her recently reconnected and beloved Rawnsley family
especially her brother John, nephew James and niece Vicky.
A kind and caring person to family, friends and those that
she helped as a volunteer at the Red Cross which was recognised with an invite to Charles and Camilla's garden party at Buckingham Palace!
Funeral Service at St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham
on Tuesday 6th October at 11.45am followed by a private cremation.
Due to current restrictions attendance in church is by invitation only,
You are welcome to pay your respects outside church.
Shirley's funeral will be livestreamed from the church
and can be viewed by logging onto:
https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel2.
Password for the live stream will be 6561, which will work just before the start of the service
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Shirley may be sent to the Red Cross
c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 1, 2020