HOUGHTON Stanley Peacefully on 10th May 2020
with his beloved wife Dorothy
by his side, Stanley aged 96 years, former Postmaster,
St. Andrews Road South,
St. Annes.
Beloved husband
of Dorothy for 71 years,
much loved dad of Susan,
dear father in law of Trevor,
dearly loved grandad of Sophie and Simon and much loved Uncle.
Thank you to the Staff of the Moorings Care Home
for their kindness over
Stanley's final months.
Due to the current restrictions Stanley's funeral will be private.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Cancer Research
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 14, 2020