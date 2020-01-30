|
|
|
WRIGHT Stella Retired Midwife
Pray for the repose of the soul
of Stella, who fortified by the
Rites of the Holy Church
died peacefully in hospital
on 22nd January 2020,
aged 94 years of St. Annes.
Beloved wife of the late Wallace Wright. Stella will be greatly missed by all her loving family.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady Star of
the Sea Catholic Church, St. Annes
on Thursday 6th February at
10.00am followed by cremation
at Lytham Crematorium.
Further enquiries to David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 30, 2020