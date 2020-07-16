|
|
|
CLARK Susan
(née Williams)
Of Lytham Passed away peacefully on
1st July 2020, with her family
by her side, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bryan and devoted mum of Michael,
Andrew and Sarah - and well known in Lytham St Annes, after serving the community as a Police Officer in the late 1960's and 70's. She was a vibrant irrepressible and inspirational lady, with the kindest heart and most beautiful soul. She was a friend to all.
A Celebration of her Life and
burial will be held at
St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham,
on 21st July 2020.
For those who would like to make a gesture in honour of Susan,
the family are welcoming
flowers or donations to
"Brian House Children's Hospice."
Flowers to match Susan's colourful spirit and Brian House for her immense love for people, especially little people.
This reflects her days in the Police Force and later as a Primary School Teaching Assistant.
All enquires and donations please to Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 16, 2020