Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Killick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Killick

Notice Condolences

Susan Killick Notice
KILLICK Susan Elizabeth On January 1st, 2020
peacefully in Victoria Hospital
aged 75 years and
of St Annes-on-Sea.
The much loved wife of Edwin, loving mother of David and Tim, dear mother-in-law of Sara and Sarah and a very dear grandma to Lexie, Matthew, Daniel and Emma.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service and cremation
to take place at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Wednesday 15th January
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for the Stroke Association or Trinity Hospice c/o and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -