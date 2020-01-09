|
|
|
KILLICK Susan Elizabeth On January 1st, 2020
peacefully in Victoria Hospital
aged 75 years and
of St Annes-on-Sea.
The much loved wife of Edwin, loving mother of David and Tim, dear mother-in-law of Sara and Sarah and a very dear grandma to Lexie, Matthew, Daniel and Emma.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service and cremation
to take place at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Wednesday 15th January
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for the Stroke Association or Trinity Hospice c/o and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020