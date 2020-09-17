|
SPALL Susan (Owner of Kapra Kandles
for over 15 years)
Passed away peacefully
on September 12th, 2020
aged 57 years
and of Lytham St Annes.
Loving wife of Terry,
much loved mum of Charlotte
and dearly loved Grandma
of Patrick and Bailey.
'Susan will be very sadly missed
by her family, friends and
all who knew her'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family
in your thoughts on
Tuesday September 22nd, 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for the Multiple Sclerosis Society
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 17, 2020