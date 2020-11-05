|
|
|
ROWE Sydney Albert (Recently of Lytham
but originally of
Ardwick, Manchester)
Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Delaheys Nursing Home on
Sunday October 25th 2020,
aged 87 years.
Adored husband of Mrs Rowe,
treasured dad of Diane and Sue,
loved father in law of Bob and
the proudest grandad and
great grandad of Richard, Emma, Lauren, Evie and Ellie and their partners James, Laura and Ross. Syd was an East End bowler,
a British motorcycle enthusiast,
Manchester City supporter and
a huge Mohammed Ali fan
who will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Please keep the family in your thoughts on
Saturday November 7th.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Parkinson's Disease Society.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 5, 2020