LEE Sylvie Aged 67,

peacefully passed away on
25th March 2020 in the loving care of Trinity Hospice.

Sylvie moved to Lytham from France in 1973
after marrying her late husband James and was the much loved mother of Ben and Christian.
Dear mother in law to Charlotte and loving Granny to
Archie, Elsie and Isabella.

Sylvie will be dearly missed by
all her family and friends.

Au revoir Sylvie
Rest in peace x

Funeral service and burial private.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be sent to Trinity Hospice.
c/o the Funeral Director,

David Pope
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 2, 2020
